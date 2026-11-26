Kuwait’s Liberation Tower stands beside the national flag in Kuwait City. Photo: Jon Gambrell/AP

Two Italian technicians working for German defence manufacturer Rheinmetall have died after a drone attack targeted a military facility in Kuwait, raising tensions between Tehran and Gulf states amid the continuing regional conflict.

Reuters reported on Thursday, November 26, that the two Italians were killed in an Iranian drone attack in Kuwait. Italy’s Foreign Ministry subsequently confirmed their deaths, saying the technicians had been carrying out maintenance work on detection antennas for the Skyguard air-defence system used by the Kuwaiti armed forces.

The incident occurred after Kuwaiti forces detected and engaged several hostile drones inside the country’s airspace, according to a statement by the Kuwaiti Ministry of Defence.

Ministry spokesperson Colonel Saud Abdulaziz Al-Atwan said the attack targeted what authorities described as a vital facility. Falling shrapnel initially injured four people, including two Italian nationals, a Kuwaiti citizen and a Pakistani national. The injured were taken to hospital, while the incident also caused material damage.

The ministry later confirmed that the two Italian nationals had died from their injuries. It did not initially identify the targeted facility or provide details about the extent of the damage.

Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani confirmed that the victims were civilian technicians employed by Rheinmetall Italia. He told the Italian Senate that drones of Iranian origin had targeted Kuwaiti military installations, including an air-defence detection station where the two technicians were working.

Italy’s Foreign Ministry said its embassy in Kuwait was coordinating with local authorities and providing assistance to the victims’ families. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also expressed condolences following the deaths.

However, Tehran rejected responsibility for the attack. Iran’s armed forces spokesperson, Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, said Iranian forces had not conducted military or offensive operations in the area. He alleged that the accusations were intended to provide cover for actions by Israel and the United States.

The deaths have also drawn wider European attention. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called on Thursday for increased pressure on Iran to stop attacks against neighbouring countries and Gulf partners, describing regional security as a matter of wider international concern.

The incident comes amid a broader regional conflict that began in late February with US and Israeli strikes against Iran, followed by Iranian attacks targeting Israel and Gulf countries hosting American military facilities. Kuwait has repeatedly reported intercepting hostile drones and condemned attacks on its territory.

The killing of the two Italian technicians highlights the risks facing foreign civilian personnel working at strategic military and defence installations across the Gulf.