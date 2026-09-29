Italian Diplomat Nicola Bellomo Begins Work as EU’s New Chargé d’Affaires in Afghanistan

Italian diplomat Nicola Bellomo has begun his tenure as the new Chargé d’Affaires of the European Union Delegation to Afghanistan, succeeding Slovenian diplomat Veronika Bošković Pohar.

Bellomo said Monday on X that he had started the new assignment with “great pride,” saying he would represent the interests and values of the European Union in Afghanistan. His appointment was first announced by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas in June, when Bellomo was nominated for the position.

Before taking up the Afghanistan post, Bellomo served as head of the Pan-African Affairs Division at the European External Action Service (EEAS). He previously served as the EU ambassador to Rwanda and held other diplomatic positions within the EU’s foreign policy service.

The EU Delegation in Afghanistan works on political engagement, humanitarian assistance, development cooperation and coordination with international partners. The delegation says its presence in Kabul is intended to facilitate assistance to the Afghan people, coordinate operations and support EU engagement on Afghanistan.

Bellomo has already appeared in recent EU activities in Afghanistan. In September, he described EU support for a €5 million initiative with the Food and Agriculture Organization aimed at strengthening agricultural resilience, supporting agribusinesses and creating livelihood opportunities for vulnerable Afghan communities.

The change in EU leadership comes as the bloc maintains diplomatic engagement with Afghanistan while continuing to work through its delegation in Kabul. The EU’s engagement includes humanitarian and development assistance, while its dealings with the de facto authorities remain separate from formal recognition of the Taliban as Afghanistan’s government.