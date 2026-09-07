Israeli Strikes Kill 11, Including Two Infants, in Southern Lebanon

Israeli airstrikes killed 11 people, including two infants, in the southern Lebanese town of Kfar Rumman, while five others were wounded, according to Al Jazeera reports.

Al Jazeera reported on Monday that one of the overnight Israeli strikes hit a three-story residential building in Kfar Rumman, causing extensive damage and killing nine people, including two babies. Rescue teams were deployed to recover victims and search the rubble following the attack.

In a separate incident, two more people were killed after an Israeli drone struck a civilian vehicle in the same town, according to the report. The identities of the victims were not immediately released.

Lebanese authorities said five people were also injured in the attacks and were transferred to nearby hospitals for treatment. Independent verification of the casualty figures was not immediately available.

The latest strikes come as Israeli military operations have continued across southern Lebanon in recent days, with repeated airstrikes reported in several towns and villages near the border. Local officials and residents have reported damage to homes, roads and civilian infrastructure as fighting persists.

The attacks follow months of heightened cross-border hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, the Iran-backed armed group based in Lebanon. Exchanges of rockets, drones and airstrikes have intensified since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict, despite repeated international calls for restraint and efforts to prevent the fighting from expanding into a wider regional conflict.

Humanitarian organizations have repeatedly warned that continued military operations in southern Lebanon are placing civilians at increasing risk. Thousands of residents have been displaced from communities near the border, while damage to residential neighborhoods and public infrastructure has disrupted access to healthcare, education and essential services.

The reported deaths in Kfar Rumman have renewed concerns over the growing civilian toll in southern Lebanon, particularly after strikes on residential areas. Rights groups have called for all parties to comply with international humanitarian law and take measures to protect civilians during military operations.