Israeli Settlers Attack European Diplomats and French Mayor in West Bank

Masked Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian olive harvesters, European diplomats and a French mayor in the occupied West Bank village of Taybeh on Saturday, October 17, damaging a Belgian diplomatic vehicle and prompting calls for accountability and further European Union sanctions.

Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot said the delegation included Belgium’s consul general for Palestinian affairs, French and Polish diplomats, and Catholic representatives. Bernard Baudoux, mayor of Aulnoye-Aymeries in northern France, told Reuters that masked attackers struck him and threw him to the ground as he joined Palestinians harvesting olives in solidarity with the local community. The Guardian reported that the attackers also threatened his wife and Vincent Dollmann, the archbishop of Cambrai.

Prévot condemned the attack and called on Israeli authorities, as the occupying power, to protect Palestinians, diplomats and journalists and bring those responsible to justice. He said Belgium would push for additional EU sanctions against those involved in settler violence and their supporters.

Poland also condemned the attack, saying its diplomats were unharmed. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar denounced the perpetrators as Israeli rioters but said prior coordination with the Israeli military could have helped protect the visitors. The military said the visit had not been coordinated with it and that no soldiers were present when the attack occurred. Israeli police opened an investigation, but no arrests had been announced in initial reports.

The attack came a day after masked settlers assaulted Palestinian olive harvesters near Abu Falah, northeast of Ramallah, and severely injured Heidi Levine, a veteran photographer for The Washington Post. Levine, who was wearing clothing marked “PRESS,” was knocked to the ground, kicked repeatedly and had her camera equipment and phone taken, according to the newspaper. She was hospitalised with multiple injuries, including a broken rib and serious hand injuries that required surgery. On Saturday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington was deeply concerned and had urged Israel to take stronger action to deter settler attacks.

The incidents occurred during the annual olive harvest, a vital source of income for Palestinian families that has increasingly been disrupted by attacks, damage to trees and vehicles, and restrictions on access to farmland. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, at least four Palestinians had been killed and more than 100 injured since the harvest began earlier in October.