Israeli Military Suicide Deaths Reach 16-Year High

Suicide deaths among Israeli military personnel have reached their highest annual level in 16 years, with 23 serving soldiers and officers dying by suicide since the beginning of 2026, according to Israeli media reports.

Al Jazeera reported early Tuesday, citing figures published by the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, that the military recorded 23 suicide deaths among active-duty personnel this year, exceeding the annual figures recorded over the past decade.

The report also identified 17 additional deaths among soldiers who had served in Israel’s regular or reserve forces during the war in Gaza but died by suicide after leaving active service. Five Israeli police officers also died by suicide in 2026.

The figures point to a sustained increase in suicide deaths across Israel’s security establishment since the war in Gaza began in October 2023.

According to Haaretz, the Israeli military recorded an average of approximately 12 suicide deaths annually during the decade preceding the war. The number rose to seven between October 7 and the end of 2023, 21 in 2024 and 22 in 2025, before reaching 23 in the first 11 months of 2026.

The latest figures also highlight concerns about the long-term psychological effects of military service and repeated deployments. Of the 17 former soldiers who died by suicide this year, the Israeli military assessed that 10 cases had a high probability of being connected to military service, while one case remained under examination.

Haaretz further reported that most active-duty soldiers who died by suicide this year had not previously sought mental health treatment.

The figures come amid broader concerns over psychological injuries among Israeli military personnel following prolonged military operations in Gaza and other regional deployments.

In a separate report published in January 2026, Reuters reported a sharp increase in post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) cases among Israeli military personnel. According to figures from Israel’s Defence Ministry, PTSD cases had increased by nearly 40 percent since September 2023, with authorities projecting a further substantial rise by 2028.

Reuters also reported that approximately 22,300 military personnel were receiving treatment for war-related injuries, with around 60 percent experiencing post-traumatic symptoms. A parliamentary committee had separately recorded 279 suicide attempts among soldiers between January 2024 and July 2025.

Yossi Levi-Belz, head of the University of Haifa’s Center for Suicide and Mental Pain Studies, warned in comments reported by Haaretz that soldiers, particularly reservists continuing to serve, constitute a group at risk.

He cautioned that the coming years could be critical for suicide rates among military personnel.

The latest figures, however, represent different categories of personnel and should not be treated as a single official count of active-duty military deaths. The military’s annual statistics do not fully capture cases involving former soldiers after their discharge.