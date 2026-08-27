Israeli Airstrikes Hit Southern Lebanon Despite Ceasefire

Israeli warplanes carried out two waves of airstrikes in southern Lebanon early Thursday, Lebanese media reported, despite a ceasefire agreement reached between Israel and Lebanon earlier this year.

According to Al Jazeera, the strikes targeted the Ali al-Taher hill on the eastern outskirts of Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon. Lebanese media reported multiple missiles hitting the area, triggering large explosions and sending thick columns of smoke into the sky.

Lebanese sources also said Israeli aircraft carried out additional overnight airstrikes in the area between the towns of Zawtar al-Sharqiya and Mayfadoun, also in Nabatieh governorate. No official casualty figures were immediately available.

The Israeli military had not immediately commented on the reported strikes.

The latest attacks come despite a US-brokered ceasefire framework announced in June aimed at reducing hostilities between Israel and Lebanon. Fighting has nevertheless continued, with both sides accusing each other of violating the agreement.

Israel has continued to carry out airstrikes in southern Lebanon, saying it is targeting Hezbollah fighters and military infrastructure that it says violate the ceasefire. Lebanese officials have repeatedly accused Israel of breaching the truce and violating the country’s sovereignty.

The Nabatieh area has been the focus of repeated Israeli strikes in recent months as tensions persist along the Israel-Lebanon border despite ongoing diplomatic efforts to preserve the ceasefire.