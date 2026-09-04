Israel Threatens Fresh Strikes on Iran’s Energy and Civilian Infrastructure

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has warned that Israel will launch new strikes on Iran’s energy facilities and military and civilian infrastructure if Tehran carries out another attack against Israel, escalating rhetoric amid continuing regional tensions.

Speaking at a Defense Ministry event ahead of the Jewish New Year, Katz said Israel was prepared for “all possibilities” and would respond with overwhelming force if Iran attacked again. He said any future Iranian strike would remove what he described as Israel’s existing operational limitations on targeting sites inside Iran.

“Any Iranian attack on Israel will free us from all limitations,” Katz said. “We will strike all infrastructure, including energy infrastructure, and return Iran to the Stone Age and darkness,” according to remarks reported by Reuters.

Katz said Israel’s military was ready to act both defensively and offensively and warned that critical infrastructure inside Iran would become legitimate targets if hostilities resumed. He also argued that growing economic pressure and internal challenges in Iran could push Tehran toward what he described as “desperate measures,” although he did not provide evidence for that claim.

The warning comes after months of confrontation involving Israel, Iran and the United States. Earlier this year, Israel participated alongside the United States in military operations against Iran during a broader regional conflict. However, Israel has not directly joined the latest phase of military exchanges between Washington and Tehran.

The United States and Iran have continued to exchange missile and drone attacks targeting military installations and regional infrastructure, raising concerns about a wider conflict in the Middle East. Washington has also expanded sanctions on Iran and maintained economic and maritime pressure linked to the conflict in and around the Strait of Hormuz.

US President Donald Trump has also expressed support for Israel in recent days, saying Israel should not be concerned about the possibility of renewed fighting with Iran while the United States continues its strategy of military deterrence and economic pressure against Tehran.

The exchange of warnings highlights the fragile security situation across the Middle East, where regional powers remain on alert despite diplomatic efforts by several countries to prevent a broader military confrontation.