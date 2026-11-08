chief Gadi Eisenkot/AA Photo.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has tasked former military chief Gadi Eisenkot with forming the country’s next government after an October 27 election left Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s religious-nationalist coalition short of a parliamentary majority. The decision gives Netanyahu’s strongest political rival the first opportunity to build a governing coalition and potentially end the veteran prime minister’s tenure.

Reuters reported on Sunday that Netanyahu’s Likud party secured 27 seats in the 120-member Knesset, while his broader coalition won 53, short of the 61 required for a majority. Eisenkot’s Yashar party won 21 seats, and his four-party opposition bloc secured 48. Two Arab-led parties gained a combined 19 seats, giving them potentially decisive influence over government formation.

Eisenkot has 28 days to form a government, with the possibility of a 14-day extension. His options include forming a minority government with outside support from Arab parties, negotiating an alliance with ultra-Orthodox factions or agreeing to a national unity government with Netanyahu. However, each option faces significant political obstacles.

The former Israel Defense Forces chief has previously ruled out serving in a government led by Netanyahu and criticised his handling of the war in Gaza. He has also condemned settler violence against Palestinians and opposed far-right coalition figures, including National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

Netanyahu, meanwhile, has called for a national unity government, seeking to remain politically relevant despite losing his coalition’s parliamentary majority. If Eisenkot fails to secure sufficient support, another candidate could be given the opportunity to form a government. Continued deadlock could eventually force Israel into another election.

Eisenkot, 66, entered politics in 2022 after serving as Israel’s military chief. A son of Moroccan immigrants, he would become the country’s first prime minister from the Mizrahi Jewish community if successful. His family has also suffered personal losses during the Gaza war, with his son and two nephews killed while fighting in the territory.