Israel Says Gaza Strikes Kill Two Hamas Commanders

Palestinians inspect the rubble of a building damaged by an Israeli strike in Gaza.

The Israeli military says it has killed two Hamas commanders in an airstrike in central Gaza, including a man it alleges was involved in holding 12 Israeli hostages during the early stages of the war.

The strike took place on Thursday in the Nuseirat area, with the military identifying the two men as Ihab Jamil Abu Taqiya, a squad commander, and Ibrahim Gihad Muhammad Abu Oshaiba, a platoon commander in Hamas’s armed wing.

In a statement on Friday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said both men had recently been involved in planning attacks against Israeli civilians and troops and efforts to rebuild Hamas’s military capabilities. Israel described their activities as violations of the ceasefire. These claims have not been independently verified.

In separate operations, the IDF and Shin Bet said four other Hamas members were killed in strikes in southern Gaza earlier this week. The military also said it struck two weapons-storage facilities in Al-Bureij and Gaza City.

The latest operations come amid continuing tensions under the US-brokered ceasefire, which took effect in October 2025. Israel and Hamas have repeatedly accused each other of violating the agreement, while negotiations over Hamas’s disarmament and an Israeli troop withdrawal have made limited progress.

Reuters reported on October 22 that Palestinian health officials said Israeli strikes and gunfire had killed at least four people in separate incidents across Gaza. Israel said it had targeted Hamas militants in several of the locations, while Hamas denies trying to rebuild its military capabilities and accuses Israel of undermining the truce.

Despite the ceasefire, Israeli forces remain deployed in parts of Gaza and say they continue operations against security threats. The continuing strikes and disputes over the agreement have left the territory’s security situation fragile.