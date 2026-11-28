Two employees of Doctors Without Borders (MSF), who were working as security guards at one of the organisation’s medical facilities in Gaza City, have been killed in an Israeli air strike, bringing the number of its staff killed in the enclave to 17.

Al Jazeera reported on Saturday, November 28, that the humanitarian organisation confirmed the deaths of its two colleagues in a statement published on Friday. MSF described the incident as a direct attack on the organisation and said it was devastated and outraged by the killings.

The organisation said the medical facility was clearly marked with MSF logos and that its location had previously been communicated to the Israeli military, which was aware of its coordinates. It called on Israeli authorities to ensure accountability for the deaths.

The Israeli military also confirmed carrying out the strike, saying the two men were members of Hamas who worked as security guards at the MSF clinic. It identified them as Ahmed Sufyan Muhammad Ali Abu Hasira and Ma’ad Yousef Alisbah, describing the latter as a commander of an artillery unit within Hamas’s military wing.

The Israeli military alleged that the two men continued to engage in attacks against Israeli forces and civilians. It said the operation was intended to eliminate what it described as a threat and denied targeting a hospital or damaging medical infrastructure. These claims have not been independently verified.

The World Health Organization’s Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, condemned the killings, describing the attack as unacceptable. He called for the protection of humanitarian and medical workers, saying those risking their lives to save others must not be targeted.

The incident comes amid continued Israeli attacks in Gaza despite the ceasefire agreement reached in October 2025. Medical sources reported that seven Palestinians were killed and several others, including women and children, were wounded in separate Israeli attacks on Friday.

The deaths have renewed concerns over the safety of humanitarian workers and medical facilities operating in the Palestinian territory, where hospitals and aid organisations have repeatedly reported disruptions and attacks during the conflict.