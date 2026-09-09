Israel Orders Britain to Close East Jerusalem Consulate in Retaliation for West Bank Sanctions

Israel has ordered the United Kingdom to close its consulate in occupied East Jerusalem within 30 days, marking a sharp escalation in diplomatic tensions after Britain joined France and Canada in imposing sanctions targeting Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

The move is part of a broader package of retaliatory measures announced by the Israeli government after London, Paris and Ottawa imposed new restrictions over settlement expansion and violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians.

According to Reuters, diplomats serving at the British Consulate in East Jerusalem, a mission that has operated continuously since 1839, will lose their diplomatic status unless they leave within the 30-day deadline. The consulate has historically handled Britain’s diplomatic relations with Palestinians in East Jerusalem, the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

Israeli authorities have also instructed British diplomats stationed in Ramallah, along with members of the U.S.-led Gaza Coordination Mission, to leave Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories within seven days.

Israel Expands Retaliatory Measures

In addition to closing the consulate, Israel announced a series of punitive steps against Britain.

The Israeli government said the UK will no longer be permitted to train Palestinian security forces in the occupied West Bank. Israeli authorities also imposed entry bans on 12 British lawmakers, including former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, accusing them of supporting policies hostile to Israel.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar condemned the sanctions imposed by Britain, France and Canada as “morally distorted” and accused the three governments of interfering in Israel’s internal affairs and democratic process.

Israeli officials said the cabinet is expected to hold further discussions on possible responses against additional countries that have supported or joined the sanctions regime.

Britain Says It Is Not Surprised

British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband expressed regret over Israel’s decision but said London had anticipated retaliation.

Miliband said the British government had carefully weighed the consequences before imposing sanctions, arguing it could not remain silent over continued settlement expansion and settler violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

Britain has repeatedly stated that Israeli settlements violate international law and undermine the prospects for a two-state solution, a position shared by most Western governments and the United Nations.

The closure order represents one of the most significant diplomatic confrontations between Israel and the United Kingdom in recent years.

The British Consulate in East Jerusalem has long maintained a distinct status from Britain’s embassy in Tel Aviv, reflecting the UK’s longstanding policy of not recognizing Israeli sovereignty over East Jerusalem, which Palestinians seek as the capital of a future state.

The dispute comes amid growing international pressure on Israel over settlement expansion, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and escalating violence in the occupied West Bank, further straining Israel’s relations with several Western allies.