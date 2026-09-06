Israel Launches Airstrikes on Southern Lebanon Despite Ongoing Ceasefire Talks

The Israeli military carried out airstrikes across southern Lebanon on Sunday, targeting locations it had previously warned residents to evacuate, despite ongoing U.S.-mediated efforts to maintain a ceasefire with Hezbollah.

According to Al Jazeera, the strikes hit several areas in southern Lebanon, including the town of Arab Salim, after the Israeli military issued advance warnings that it intended to target buildings it said were linked to Hezbollah activities.

Israeli warplanes also struck areas around Upper Nabatieh and the outskirts of Kfar Roummane, expanding the latest wave of attacks across southern Lebanon.

No official casualty figures or damage assessments have been released by Lebanese authorities or emergency services. Local reports said rescue teams were deployed to the affected areas following the strikes.

The latest bombardment comes amid heightened tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border, where Israel says it is continuing operations against Hezbollah’s military infrastructure despite months of cross-border hostilities.

The strikes were carried out as Israel and Lebanon continue indirect negotiations, mediated by the United States, aimed at preserving and strengthening ceasefire arrangements reached after months of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah.

While ceasefire understandings have reduced large-scale hostilities, both sides have continued to exchange accusations of violations, raising concerns that renewed military operations could undermine diplomatic efforts to prevent a broader conflict along the border.