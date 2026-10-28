Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot have both pledged to seek a new government after parliamentary elections produced no clear winner, with exit polls showing neither major political bloc securing the 61 seats needed for a majority in the 120-member Knesset.

According to Reuters, the two leaders made competing claims to lead the country after Tuesday’s vote, while early projections pointed to a closely divided parliament. Updated exit polls placed Netanyahu’s bloc at around 50–52 seats and Eisenkot’s opposition bloc at approximately 49–53, depending on the broadcaster.

The election was Israel’s first national vote since the Hamas-led attack of October 7, 2023, which triggered the war in Gaza and a wider regional conflict. Netanyahu’s leadership and his government’s handling of security following the attack were central issues during the campaign.

Netanyahu called for the formation of a “strong, right-wing national government” and reiterated his position that Iran poses a major threat to Israel. He also indicated support for continued cooperation with US President Donald Trump in confronting Tehran. Netanyahu’s Likud party was projected to remain the largest single party, although its potential coalition partners appeared unlikely to secure a parliamentary majority.

Eisenkot, a former military chief, said the election results reflected public demand for political change. He criticised Netanyahu’s leadership and called on him to step aside, arguing that national security should not be used for political purposes. Eisenkot’s Yashar party was projected to become a leading force in the opposition bloc.

Voter turnout reached approximately 77.7%, the highest level since 1999, according to Israeli media projections. Arab-led parties were projected to win a combined 17–18 seats, a significant increase from their representation in the outgoing parliament. Their support could prove decisive in determining who forms the next government.

However, both major blocs face political obstacles. Netanyahu has opposed relying on Arab parties to form a government, while several parties in Eisenkot’s camp have also ruled out joining a coalition with them. Arab parties could nevertheless support an opposition-led minority government from outside a formal coalition or by abstaining in a confidence vote.

Once the official results are finalised, Israeli President Isaac Herzog is expected to consult party leaders and ask the candidate considered most likely to form a government to begin coalition negotiations. The process could take several weeks.

If neither Netanyahu nor Eisenkot can assemble a workable majority, Israel could face another election, extending the political uncertainty. Until a new government is formed, Netanyahu is expected to remain caretaker prime minister.

The outcome leaves Israel facing difficult negotiations over its political future, security policy and the direction of its response to regional threats. The final distribution of seats and the willingness of smaller parties to cooperate will determine whether either side can break the deadlock.