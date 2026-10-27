Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and centrist challenger Gadi Eisenkot ahead of Israel’s October 27, 2026, parliamentary election, which could determine the country’s next government.

Israeli voters are heading to the polls on Tuesday to elect 120 members of the Knesset, in a closely watched parliamentary election that could determine whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains in power or centrist rivals form the next government. The vote is the country’s first national election since the Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, and the subsequent regional wars.

Polling stations opened at 7 a.m. local time and are scheduled to close at 10 p.m. Israeli television networks are expected to publish exit polls immediately after voting ends, providing the first estimates of how many seats each party could win. These projections are preliminary and may differ from the final results.

The final vote count is expected by October 30, while the official results are due to be published on November 4, according to Reuters. However, the outcome of the election may not immediately establish who will become prime minister, particularly if no political bloc secures a clear path to a parliamentary majority.

Why forming a government could take weeks

Israel uses a proportional representation system in which voters choose party lists rather than directly electing a prime minister. The 120 seats in the Knesset are distributed according to the parties’ share of the vote, provided they cross the electoral threshold of 3.25%. Parties that fall below that threshold receive no seats.

A party needs 61 seats to hold an outright majority, but no single party has ever won a majority on its own. Governments are therefore formed through coalitions, making negotiations between parties essential to securing power.

Pre-election polling indicated that neither Netanyahu’s bloc nor the rival parties were assured of the 61 seats required for a majority. Smaller parties could consequently play a decisive role in determining which side can assemble a governing coalition. Polls, however, are estimates rather than final election results.

How Israel chooses its next prime minister

After the official results are published, President Isaac Herzog is expected to consult representatives of the parties elected to the Knesset. He will then assign the task of forming a government to the lawmaker he believes has the best chance of securing parliamentary support.

That person does not necessarily have to lead the party that wins the most seats. The decisive factor is whether the candidate can negotiate agreements with enough other parties to form a government.

Under Israel’s rules, the initial nominee has 28 days to form a government, and the president can extend the deadline by up to 14 additional days. If the attempt fails, another lawmaker may be given an opportunity. If no candidate succeeds through the available procedures, another election could be called.

What happens while negotiations continue?

The outgoing government remains in office in a caretaker capacity while political parties negotiate over the composition of the next administration, including ministerial positions and policy priorities.

The election therefore marks the beginning of a process rather than the immediate selection of a prime minister. Although exit polls may provide an early indication of the balance of power on Tuesday night, the final outcome will depend on the official vote count and the ability of political leaders to secure the support needed to govern.