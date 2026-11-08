Israel to build a network of military roads and outposts stretching nearly 90 kilometres across southern Lebanon

Israel is building a network of military roads and outposts stretching nearly 90 kilometres across southern Lebanon, raising concerns that it is preparing to maintain a prolonged military presence in the region, according to Al Jazeera.

Satellite imagery shows the construction of roads and military positions across southern Lebanon, including areas where Israeli forces have maintained control since the conflict with Hezbollah. Al Jazeera published its report on Saturday, November 7, with correspondent Zeina Khodr reporting from the town of Baraachit.

The construction comes despite diplomatic efforts to secure an Israeli withdrawal and prevent renewed fighting. US-mediated talks have explored security arrangements and a gradual withdrawal linked to efforts to disarm Hezbollah. However, progress has remained limited.

Reuters reported in October that Israeli forces had withdrawn from the southern Lebanese village of West Zawtar under a US-backed pilot arrangement but continued to hold positions in neighbouring East Zawtar.

Israel has maintained that its military presence is necessary to prevent Hezbollah from rebuilding its military capabilities near the border. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has also indicated that Israeli forces could remain in southern Lebanon for an extended period, according to previous reporting.

The expanding road and outpost network has intensified concerns in Lebanon about the possibility of a prolonged occupation.

The continued military presence has also complicated the return of displaced residents. A Financial Times investigation published in September documented widespread destruction in southern Lebanon, reporting that nearly 85,000 homes had been damaged or destroyed and around 270,000 people remained unable to return to dozens of villages and farms in the Israeli-controlled zone.