Islamabad-Kabul Relations Reach ‘Point of No Return,’ Report Says

Relations between Pakistan and the Taliban have reached a “point of no return” and are likely to deteriorate further despite regional mediation efforts, according to Pakistan’s Express Tribune, as military clashes and diplomatic tensions continue to escalate between Islamabad and Kabul.

In a report by Pakistani journalist Kamran Yousaf, the newspaper cited a senior Pakistani official involved in Afghanistan policy as saying Islamabad believes relations with the Taliban administration have entered a phase that will be increasingly difficult to reverse. “I think we have reached a point of no return,” the official said, warning that tensions are expected to intensify rather than improve.

The report says Turkey and Qatar recently launched diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions between Pakistan and the Taliban. As part of those efforts, the head of Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization visited both Kabul and Islamabad in mid-September to encourage dialogue between the two sides.

According to the report, the mediation efforts suffered a setback after a deadly attack on police officers in Kohat a day after the diplomatic meetings. Pakistani authorities said one of the suicide attackers was an Afghan national and argued the attack reinforced their concerns about militant groups operating from Afghaniustan territory.

Pakistan has repeatedly accused the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and affiliated militant groups of using safe havens inside Afghanistan to launch attacks across the border. The Taliban administration has denied those allegations, insisting it does not allow Afghaniustan territory to be used against neighboring countries.

The newspaper also reported that Pakistan responded by launching air and drone strikes on around 10 locations inside Afghanistan, including sites in Kandahar that it said were linked to militant infrastructure and drone launch facilities. Taliban officials, meanwhile, claimed they responded by sending drones toward Pakistan, while Pakistani authorities said the drones were intercepted before causing significant damage.

Express Tribune further reported that Turkey’s intelligence chief had hoped to meet Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada in Kandahar during the mediation mission. Instead, Akhundzada reportedly sent a representative from his office, a move that Pakistani and Turkish sources described as a diplomatic setback.

The report says some Pakistani officials believe the worsening relationship could reshape regional perceptions that Islamabad continues to support the Taliban. One unnamed official warned that if the current trajectory continues and pressure from anti-Taliban groups increases, a weakening of the Taliban’s authority in parts of Afghanistan “should not come as a surprise.”

The report comes as clashes have intensified along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, with local sources reporting exchanges of heavy weapons fire between both sides forces in parts of Paktia, Nangarhar and Pakistan’s Kurram district over the weekend.