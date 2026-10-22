Shipping Tensions Near the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said Thursday that it had struck four vessels in the northern Persian Gulf and reported that three others were hit by naval mines west of the Strait of Hormuz, amid escalating tensions over shipping routes.

In a statement, the IRGC Navy said its forces had identified four vessels allegedly transferring oil between ships after previously taking what Tehran described as an illegal route. It said the vessels were struck simultaneously.

The force separately said three vessels had been disabled and caught fire on Wednesday night after hitting mines west of the Strait of Hormuz. The claims could not be independently verified.

The IRGC accused the United States of encouraging ships to use a route it described as illegally mined and warned that continued actions could lead to a broader response against US military bases in the region.

The latest announcement follows a series of similar claims by Iranian authorities involving vessels allegedly using routes Tehran considers unauthorised.

The Strait of Hormuz is a vital route for global energy shipments, linking the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. Security threats and attacks on commercial shipping have disrupted traffic through the waterway.

MarineTraffic reported that vessel crossings fell by about 41 percent week on week, from 203 to 120, during the week covered by its October 19 monitoring report. The figures were preliminary.

The latest claims add to uncertainty for ship operators navigating the region. However, the identities and nationalities of the vessels reportedly hit, the extent of any damage and the status of their crews remain unclear.