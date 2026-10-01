Over 1,500 Unaccompanied Refugee Children in Greece Shelters, Afghans Second-Largest Group: IRC

More than 1,500 unaccompanied refugee children are currently living in shelters across Greece, with Afghan minors making up the second-largest group, according to a new report by IRC.

More than 1,500 unaccompanied children were living in accommodation facilities in Greece as of July 2026, with most approaching adulthood and facing uncertainty over their legal status, housing and future in the country, according to a new report by the International Rescue Committee (IRC).

The IRC said 1,544 unaccompanied children were staying in accommodation facilities across Greece, with more than 74 percent aged between 15 and 17. The organization warned that many of these young people could lose access to stable housing and other support when they turn 18.

The report said the prospects of remaining in Greece after reaching adulthood depend heavily on a young person’s country of origin rather than factors such as how long they have lived in Greece, their education, language skills or level of integration. IRC Senior Regional Advocacy Advisor Martha Roussou said even young people from Afghanistan and Sudan cannot be certain of their future in Greece.

The IRC also reported that 3,502 unaccompanied children applied for asylum in Greece in 2025, while 449 received positive first-instance decisions. The organization said access to international protection has become a key route for unaccompanied children seeking to secure legal residence as adults, but the outcome remains uncertain for many.

The organization has called on the Greek government to establish a national transition-to-adulthood framework for unaccompanied children. Its recommendations include maintaining housing support for at least six to 12 months after they turn 18, expanding supported accommodation to young people up to age 21, and strengthening pathways into legal employment.

The report comes amid broader concerns over the protection of unaccompanied children in Greece. A separate April–June 2026 brief by Save the Children and the Greek Council for Refugees said 1,465 unaccompanied children were accommodated in Greece as of May, most of them boys over 15 and mainly from Egypt, Afghanistan, Sudan and Syria. The organizations also raised concerns about new migration rules that could weaken child-protection safeguards.

Afghan children form an important part of the migration flows to Greece. A recent report by the Greek Council for Refugees and Save the Children said Afghan and Sudanese nationals together accounted for almost 39 percent of sea arrivals to Greece by mid-June 2026. Greece’s official statistics also separately track unaccompanied minors by nationality, location and demographic characteristics.

The IRC said the transition to adulthood is a critical stage for unaccompanied young people and warned that gaps between child-protection and adult-support systems could leave them vulnerable to homelessness, detention or return just as they reach adulthood.