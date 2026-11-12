Iraq investigate alleged oil smuggling Route to Afghanistan.

Iraqi authorities have launched investigations into alleged oil smuggling operations involving fields in Kirkuk and the Kurdistan Region, following intelligence reports of a trafficking route through Iran to Afghanistan.

According to a statement from the Iraqi Parliament on November 11, Speaker Haibat al-Halbousi ordered a temporary parliamentary committee to examine intelligence findings on the suspected smuggling network, a separate alleged oil theft operation in Jurf al-Nasr, and a recent attack on the Khor Mor gas field. The move comes as Iraq’s Federal Integrity Commission has also established a special investigative team to examine suspected oil smuggling from fields between Kirkuk and the Kurdistan Region.

The parliamentary committee will be chaired by the head of the Security and Defence Committee and include representatives from the parliamentary committees on integrity, legal affairs, finance, oil and gas, planning, regional affairs and border crossings. It is expected to submit its findings to parliament’s leadership.

The investigation will focus on intelligence indicating that oil from Kirkuk and the Kurdistan Region is being transported through Iran before reaching Afghanistan. Iraqi media reports, citing intelligence findings, have described the route as an eastern smuggling corridor involving tanker trucks and cross-border transportation networks.

According to Iraqi News, the suspected operation involves crude oil and petroleum products transported through the Bashmaq and Parviz Khan border crossings into Iran, where the products are reportedly mixed and repackaged before being sent to markets, including Afghanistan. The allegations have not yet been independently verified, and authorities have not publicly identified those responsible or established the quantities involved.

Khor Mor gas field attack also under investigation

The parliamentary committee will also examine the November 8 attack on the Khor Mor gas field in the Kurdistan Region’s Sulaymaniyah province.

Reuters reported on November 8 that a suspected drone attack caused a fire at the facility, forcing production to stop. The disruption affected electricity generation, with approximately 2.8 gigawatts of power generation suspended. No injuries were reported.

The facility is a major source of natural gas for electricity generation in the Kurdistan Region. Its operator, Dana Gas, said the fire had been extinguished and that an assessment of the damage was underway. No group had claimed responsibility for the attack at the time of the report.

The investigations come amid broader concerns over the protection of Iraq’s energy infrastructure, oil revenues and cross-border transportation networks.

Iraqi authorities have not yet published final findings on the alleged smuggling routes or established whether the reported networks are connected. The parliamentary and integrity investigations are expected to clarify the allegations, identify potential responsibility and determine the extent of losses to the country’s oil sector.