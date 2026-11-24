Ali al-Zaidi has sacked senior Iraqi officials over an oil smuggling probe and ordered tighter federal control over Kurdistan’s oil exports and borders. [Getty]

Baghdad’s latest move to seize control of Kurdish oilfields and border crossings has raised tensions, threatening to reopen Iraq’s longstanding internal power struggle.

Iraq’s Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi has ordered federal authorities to take control of oilfields and border crossings in areas administered by the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region, a move that threatens to intensify longstanding tensions between Baghdad and Kurdish leaders.

According to Reuters, the decision, announced on November 24, follows an investigation into an alleged oil-smuggling network involving state officials and the powerful Iran-backed armed group Kataib Hezbollah. The investigation reportedly uncovered a network that generated hundreds of millions of dollars through the illegal trade in stolen oil.

The directive covers oilfields in four northern Iraqi provinces: Diyala, Kirkuk, Salahuddin and Nineveh. Under the order, the federal Oil Ministry will assume management of fields located within these provinces that are under the security authority of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

The government also instructed federal authorities to secure and monitor oilfields using surveillance cameras and other monitoring systems to prevent smuggling and unauthorized activities.

In a separate but related measure, al-Zaidi ordered the federal Border Ports Authority to take control of all border crossings in the Kurdistan Region, which shares international borders with Turkey, Iran and Syria.

The prime minister further directed Kurdish authorities to authorize crude oil and petroleum product exports exclusively through the federal Oil Ministry. Federal border forces were also instructed to close unofficial crossings along Iraq’s international borders, including those within the Kurdish region, as well as seasonal roads connecting the region with the four provinces.

The measures have drawn strong opposition from Kurdish leaders. Masrour Barzani, prime minister of the Kurdistan Region, rejected Baghdad’s decision to centralize control over oilfields and border crossings, describing the measures as unacceptable.

According to Reuters, Barzani said the Kurdish regional government had received different assurances from Baghdad during previous discussions, which suggested that outstanding disputes would be resolved through constitutional arrangements.

The dispute comes against the backdrop of a longstanding disagreement between Baghdad and Erbil over control of oil resources, export revenues and the distribution of federal budget allocations.

A previous dispute over independent Kurdish oil sales halted crude exports through a pipeline to Turkey for more than two years. The two sides reached an agreement in September 2025 to resume shipments, with exports subject to federal arrangements.

Baghdad maintains that the federal State Organization for Marketing of Oil (SOMO) should oversee the country’s crude oil exports, while Kurdish authorities have historically sought greater control over the region’s energy resources and contracts with international companies.

As part of the latest investigation, al-Zaidi removed the head of Iraq’s Border Ports Authority and suspended the director general of the state-run North Oil Company and his deputies pending further inquiries, according to Iraqi state media.

The investigation also comes amid a separate government campaign against Kataib Hezbollah. Iraqi authorities have accused the Iran-backed group of operating an oil-smuggling network from its stronghold of Jurf al-Sakhar, south of Baghdad. The group has denied the allegations.

The extent to which Baghdad can enforce the new directives remains uncertain, particularly given the Kurdistan Region’s longstanding opposition to federal intervention in its oil sector and border administration.