Iraq Dismisses Military Commander After Probe Links Saudi Drone Attack to Iraqi Territory

Iraq has dismissed a military commander after an investigation concluded that recent drone attacks targeting Saudi Arabia originated from Iraqi territory, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani’s office said on Saturday.

The announcement follows an official investigation into drone strikes that targeted Saudi Arabia’s East-West oil pipeline earlier this week. Baghdad said the inquiry identified the launch point of the drones inside Iraq and led to disciplinary action against the commander responsible for military operations in Maysan province in southern Iraq.

The Prime Minister’s Office said the investigation confirmed that the drones were launched from Iraqi territory, but it did not identify the group responsible for carrying out the attack. Iraqi authorities said further legal and security measures are underway as the investigation continues.

Reuters reported that the decision reflects Baghdad’s efforts to demonstrate it will not allow Iraqi territory to be used for attacks against neighboring countries, amid growing regional pressure to curb the activities of armed groups operating inside Iraq.

The Saudi pipeline targeted in the attack is a strategic energy corridor that transports crude oil from eastern Saudi Arabia to ports on the Red Sea, allowing exports to bypass the Strait of Hormuz. While Saudi authorities have not reported major disruptions to oil exports, the attack has heightened concerns over the security of regional energy infrastructure.

The incident comes amid escalating tensions across the Gulf and the Red Sea following renewed military exchanges between the United States and Iran. Western officials have warned that Iran-backed armed groups in Iraq, Yemen and elsewhere have expanded drone and missile operations against U.S. allies and regional energy facilities, while Tehran denies directing such attacks.

Iraq has repeatedly pledged to prevent its territory from being used to threaten neighboring states. The dismissal of the commander is one of the clearest actions taken by Baghdad in response to allegations that attacks against Saudi Arabia were launched from inside the country.

Authorities have not released information about casualties or material damage resulting from the drone strikes, and the investigation into those responsible remains ongoing.