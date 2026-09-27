Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Warn of Strikes on US Ships in Indian Ocean in Any New War

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has warned that U.S. naval vessels in the Indian Ocean would become military targets if a new war breaks out between Tehran and Washington, signaling a potential expansion of the geographic scope of any future conflict.

The warning was issued by Ali Mohammadi, the deputy political commander of the IRGC Navy, who said Iran would attack U.S. ships and destroyers “even in the Indian Ocean” if hostilities resume. The comments were carried by Iranian state-affiliated media and reported by Al Jazeera.

“If another war begins, we will undoubtedly target their ships and destroyers, even in the Indian Ocean, and destroy them,” Mohammadi said, according to Iranian media.

The remarks come as tensions between Iran and the United States remain elevated following months of military confrontation centered on the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most strategically important oil shipping routes.

In recent weeks, Iranian military officials have repeatedly challenged President Donald Trump’s assertion that the United States has “complete control” over the Strait of Hormuz. Mohammadi said Washington’s claims do not reflect the reality on the ground, warning that U.S. forces approaching the waterway would face a response from Iranian naval forces.

The Strait of Hormuz carries a significant share of global oil exports, making it a critical chokepoint for international energy markets. Maritime security has become a central issue in the U.S.-Iran conflict, with both sides accusing each other of threatening commercial shipping and military vessels.

While the latest exchange has been dominated by warnings rather than direct military action, regional governments and international shipping organizations continue to monitor the waterway closely over concerns that renewed fighting could disrupt global trade and energy supplies.

The United States has not publicly responded to Mohammadi’s latest comments. However, Washington has previously maintained a strong naval presence in the Gulf and Arabian Sea, saying it is committed to protecting freedom of navigation and commercial shipping through the region.

Although large-scale fighting has subsided in recent weeks, the absence of a formal ceasefire or diplomatic breakthrough has left relations between Tehran and Washington in a fragile “no war, no peace” phase, with both sides continuing military deployments and exchanging threats.