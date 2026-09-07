Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Say They Targeted US Unmanned Vessel Near Strait of Hormuz

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said its naval forces targeted a U.S. unmanned surface vessel near the Strait of Hormuz, claiming the remotely operated craft was attempting to enter what it described as a protected maritime zone.

In a statement released on Sunday, the IRGC said its naval units detected and engaged the unmanned vessel while monitoring U.S. military activity around the strategically important waterway. The Guards did not provide evidence supporting the claim or specify whether the vessel was destroyed or damaged.

The IRGC said it is closely monitoring the movements of what it called “enemy forces” in the Gulf and warned that it would respond to any attempt to enter Iranian-controlled security zones. The statement also urged the United States to leave the region and stop what it described as “provocative actions.”

The U.S. military had not immediately commented on Iran’s claim. Independent verification of the reported incident was not immediately available.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most strategically significant maritime chokepoints, carrying a substantial share of global oil exports. Tensions around the waterway have intensified in recent months amid renewed military confrontations between the United States and Iran, raising concerns over regional security and the safety of commercial shipping in the Gulf.