Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Claim Strike on US Navy Destroyers in Gulf

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed Wednesday that it launched missile and drone strikes against U.S. Navy destroyers equipped with Aegis missile-defense systems in the Gulf, saying the attack was carried out in retaliation for recent U.S. strikes on Iranian oil tankers and military targets.

The claim was published by Iran’s state-affiliated Fars News Agency, citing the IRGC’s public relations office. Iranian military officials said the operation targeted American warships carrying cruise missiles and Aegis combat systems, and alleged that the strikes caused “significant damage” to the vessels.

The IRGC did not provide evidence to support its claims, and U.S. military officials had not confirmed that any American warships were hit or damaged. Washington has not reported casualties or losses involving U.S. naval vessels in the Gulf.

Iran links attack to US operations in the Strait of Hormuz

According to the IRGC statement, the strikes were launched in response to U.S. military operations against Iranian shipping and military infrastructure near the Strait of Hormuz, where tensions between Tehran and Washington have intensified in recent days.

Iranian officials have accused the United States of attacking Iranian oil tankers and strategic facilities as part of an expanding military campaign in and around the Gulf. The United States has said its operations are aimed at protecting maritime security and preventing threats to commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s busiest oil transit routes.

The IRGC’s latest statement follows a series of increasingly aggressive claims by Iranian military officials during the renewed confrontation with the United States. A day earlier, the Revolutionary Guards said they had intercepted and captured what they described as an “advanced U.S. underwater drone” operating in the Strait of Hormuz, another claim that has not been independently verified.

The exchange comes after weeks of missile, drone and naval incidents across the Gulf, with both sides accusing each other of escalating the conflict. Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has faced heightened security risks, prompting increased military patrols and convoy operations by the United States and its allies.