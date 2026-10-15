Iran’s Qalibaf Says US Deal Alone Cannot Prevent Future Attacks

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said a negotiated agreement with the United States would not, by itself, prevent Washington from launching further attacks on Iran, arguing that Tehran must combine diplomacy with military preparedness to deter future conflict.

Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported late Wednesday that Qalibaf called for pursuing negotiations and military action in parallel to protect Iran’s interests. He questioned whether a signed agreement with Washington could guarantee that the United States would not attack again, saying such a document alone would not deter an adversary.

“Even if we negotiate with the Americans, reach an agreement and sign a document in which they make commitments, will they no longer attack Iran?” Qalibaf said, according to Tasnim. He answered his own question in the negative, arguing that neither an agreement alone nor continued fighting would be sufficient to prevent renewed hostilities.

Qalibaf also described the Islamabad memorandum as an opportunity for Iran to strengthen its military capabilities and support for Hezbollah in Lebanon. He argued that Iran needed to build what he called “sustainable deterrence” by combining military readiness with negotiations.

The parliament speaker further alleged that the United States sought to dominate or “swallow” Iran. He also warned that prolonged fighting and escalating tensions would not, on their own, guarantee protection against another attack. His remarks reflect Tehran’s stated position that any diplomatic settlement must be backed by military strength and enforceable commitments.

Indirect contacts between Iran and the United States have so far failed to produce a lasting settlement to the conflict that began on February 28, 2026, with US and Israeli strikes on Iran. The fighting has widened regional instability and disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a major route for global energy supplies. Recent diplomatic efforts have remained deadlocked over the conditions for ending hostilities and reopening the waterway.