Iran’s Foreign Minister Meets Envoy in Kabul to Discuss Expanding Ties With Afghanistan

Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi met Alireza Bikdeli, the acting head of Iran’s diplomatic mission in Kabul, to review bilateral relations with Afghanistan and discuss new opportunities to expand cooperation in economic, consular and cultural affairs, Iranian officials said.

Bikdeli presented a report on the activities of Iran’s embassy in Kabul and outlined the mission’s ongoing diplomatic and consular work, as well as plans to advance issues of mutual interest between Tehran and Kabul, according to Iran’s Foreign Ministry.

The meeting also focused on the current state of Iran-Afghanistan relations and ways to strengthen bilateral engagement in trade, investment, cultural exchanges and services for citizens of both countries. Officials discussed measures to deepen cooperation amid growing regional diplomatic contacts.

The talks come as Tehran has intensified diplomatic engagement with Taliban administration despite the absence of formal international recognition for the group. Iran has maintained its embassy in Kabul and continued high-level contacts on trade, border security, migration and regional stability.

Iran has become one of Afghanistan’s largest regional trading partners since the Taliban returned to power in 2021. Trade between the two neighbors has expanded in recent years, particularly through border crossings in western Afghanistan, while Tehran has continued to cooperate with Kabul on energy, transportation and commercial projects.

Migration also remains a central issue in bilateral relations. Millions of Afghan refugees and migrants live in Iran, and Tehran has accelerated deportations of undocumented Afghans in recent months, describing the policy as part of broader border and security measures. The refugee issue has become one of the most sensitive aspects of relations between the two countries.

Despite expanding diplomatic and economic contacts, Iran has not formally recognized the Taliban government. Like most countries, Tehran continues to engage with the Taliban authorities pragmatically while maintaining that broader regional stability and bilateral cooperation require continued dialogue on political, security and humanitarian issues.