Iran’s Foreign Minister Holds Talks With Turkish, Saudi Counterparts

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held separate telephone conversations with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Saturday to discuss regional developments, bilateral issues and diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing tensions, Iranian state media reported.

According to Iran’s official reporting, the three foreign ministers also discussed the security situation in the Strait of Hormuz, a key international waterway that has remained at the center of regional tensions and diplomatic efforts.

The conversations come as Tehran continues diplomatic contacts with neighboring countries amid heightened tensions involving Iran, the United States and Israel. Iranian officials have repeatedly emphasized the importance of regional diplomacy and maintaining security around the Strait of Hormuz.

The latest calls also follow a series of recent diplomatic contacts between Araghchi and regional counterparts. Earlier in August, he held separate conversations with Fidan and Faisal bin Farhan as tensions with Washington and Tel Aviv intensified. Ankara has repeatedly called for negotiations and de-escalation, while Saudi Arabia has maintained diplomatic engagement with Tehran despite its close security relationship with Washington.

The discussions come less than a month after Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan signed the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement on August 7. The agreement stipulates that an armed attack against any one of the three countries would be regarded as an attack against all three, creating a collective-defense framework similar in principle to NATO’s Article 5.

The three countries have since begun putting the agreement into operation. Reuters reported that their first committee meeting was held in Istanbul on August 31, with senior foreign and defense officials discussing mechanisms for closer military and strategic coordination.

Pakistan has stressed that the agreement is purely defensive and not directed against any specific country, while Turkish officials have also said the pact is not intended to target Iran or replace existing alliances.

For Tehran, however, the emergence of a new regional defense arrangement involving Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and nuclear-armed Pakistan adds another layer to an already complex security environment. The Iranian foreign ministry has continued to pursue direct and regional diplomacy while warning against further military escalation.