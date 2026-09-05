Iranian Tanker Reportedly Hit Near Kharg Island as Explosions Rock Key Oil Hub

A small Iranian oil tanker was reportedly hit by a missile near Kharg Island in the Persian Gulf on Saturday, according to Iranian media, as explosions were also reported near the strategic oil-export hub. No casualties have been reported so far.

Iran’s Student News Network, citing local sources, reported that the tanker was struck by a missile. Reuters separately reported that explosions were heard near Kharg Island, citing Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency, but said the origin of the blasts was not immediately known.

There was no immediate independent confirmation of who launched the reported missile attack or whether the tanker sustained significant damage. Authorities have also not released details about the vessel or its cargo.

Kharg Island is Iran’s main crude oil export terminal and handles roughly 90 percent of the country’s crude oil exports, making it a strategically important part of Iran’s energy infrastructure.

The incident comes days after U.S.-Iran tensions escalated again following a month-long lull in direct military exchanges. U.S. forces recently struck Iranian military positions on Larak Island, citing efforts by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard to deploy sea mines in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran responded with missile attacks against U.S. positions in the region.

U.S. President Donald Trump has previously threatened to seize Kharg Island and take control of Iranian oil infrastructure. In June, Trump said the United States would take the island at some point, before later suspending planned action amid diplomatic efforts.

The latest reports are likely to heighten concerns over the security of Iran’s oil exports and shipping in the Persian Gulf. Oil prices have already risen amid renewed U.S.-Iran hostilities and disruptions to traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global energy supplies.