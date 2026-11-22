An Iranian attack struck a civilian industrial facility in Bahrain, triggering a fire and causing material damage but no casualties, as Tehran claimed strikes on US military positions in the kingdom.

Bahrain’s Interior Ministry said on Saturday, November 21, that the facility had been targeted as part of what it described as Iranian aggression. Civil Defence teams were dispatched to the site to bring the fire under control.

In a statement posted on X, the ministry said preliminary reports indicated material damage, with no injuries reported. It did not identify the facility or disclose its precise location.

Reuters reported on Sunday, November 22, that the incident was part of a renewed escalation of hostilities across the Gulf region following repeated Iranian attacks on countries hosting US military installations.

Earlier on Saturday, air raid sirens sounded across parts of Bahrain, prompting the Interior Ministry to urge residents to move to the nearest safe location. Authorities subsequently issued an all-clear before sending another security alert.

Bahrain’s Defence Force separately announced that its air defence systems had intercepted several Iranian aerial attacks. It said debris from the interceptions caused material damage but no casualties.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), meanwhile, claimed that its aerospace forces had launched a combined missile-and-drone operation targeting US military positions at the Al-Riffa and Awali bases in Bahrain.

In a statement carried by Iran’s state news agency IRNA, the Guards said the operation was conducted in response to what they described as continued aggression against Iran and repeated violations of its airspace.

The IRGC also claimed that two US Patriot air defence radar systems had been destroyed. However, the claim has not been independently verified. US Central Command had not immediately responded to media request for comment on the Iranian military’s account.

Iran’s semi-official Fars News Agency separately reported that the operation targeted US military facilities at Sheikh Isa and Juffair, highlighting differing locations in Iranian accounts of the strikes.

Bahrain is strategically important to the United States because it hosts the headquarters of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet, which oversees American naval operations across the Gulf, Red Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean.

The kingdom has faced repeated Iranian aerial attacks since the conflict between Iran and the United States and Israel began in February 2026. Bahrain has reported several interceptions in recent days, raising concerns about the widening impact of the conflict on Gulf countries.

Following the latest incident, Bahraini authorities declared the immediate situation under control and urged residents to remain vigilant.