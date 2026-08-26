Iranian Strikes Caused Unprecedented Damage to US Intelligence Sites: Report

Iranian missile and drone attacks caused extensive damage to US intelligence facilities and surveillance equipment in the Middle East, with the destruction described by sources as unprecedented in scale, NBC News reported.

NBC News, citing four people familiar with the damage, reported that the attacks damaged buildings and equipment used by the CIA and other US intelligence agencies. The sources said the damage was greater than any physical losses previously experienced by the US intelligence community and could cost billions of dollars to repair.

The report said the affected infrastructure included advanced surveillance and intelligence-collection equipment. Some systems could take significant time and resources to repair or replace, according to the sources.

The attacks also exposed vulnerabilities in defenses protecting some US military and intelligence facilities in the region, NBC News reported. US officials are assessing how sensitive installations and intelligence infrastructure can be better protected against similar missile and drone attacks, according to the report.

NBC News did not publicly identify the precise locations of the affected facilities. US officials have also not released a comprehensive assessment of the damage or confirmed the total financial cost.

The reported damage occurred during the recent conflict between the United States and Iran, which included Iranian missile and drone attacks against US positions in the region.

The sources cited by NBC News described the damage as one of the most significant physical blows to US intelligence infrastructure in the Middle East in decades. However, the report did not provide an independent assessment of the effect on US intelligence operations.

The extent to which the damaged infrastructure has affected US intelligence collection remains unclear. Any reduction in surveillance or intelligence capabilities would depend on the nature of the damaged systems and the time required to repair or replace them.