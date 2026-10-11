Iranian Guards Say Oil Supertanker Exploded After Hitting Mine in Strait of Hormuz

A crude oil supertanker caught fire after allegedly striking a naval mine while attempting to leave the Strait of Hormuz through an unauthorised route, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said, warning that vessels violating its maritime restrictions would face further action.

In a statement carried by Iranian state broadcaster Press TV on Saturday, the IRGC Navy said the vessel had switched off its navigation and positioning systems before entering what it described as a dangerous route. The reported explosion triggered a major fire that was visible to people living along the nearby coast.

The IRGC said its response to vessels using unauthorised routes would no longer be limited to the Strait of Hormuz, warning that such ships could be pursued and “punished” across the wider region. The force also warned that tankers disregarding its restrictions risked being engulfed in flames.

However, the circumstances of the reported incident have not been independently established. The vessel’s identity, the condition of its crew and the extent of any environmental damage were not immediately confirmed in the reports reviewed. The United States has previously disputed Iranian claims involving tankers and naval mines in the waterway.

The incident comes amid continuing restrictions on commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic passage linking the Persian Gulf with international markets. Vessel movements have fallen sharply during the conflict, disrupting energy shipments and increasing concerns about maritime security and global oil supplies.

Iranian authorities have said the country will not fully reopen the waterway until Washington addresses Tehran’s demands and takes steps to restore trust. The IRGC has repeatedly warned vessels against using routes it considers unauthorised.

Separately, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting in Turkmenistan on Thursday that Tehran would continue pursuing negotiations with Washington despite repeated U.S. attacks during earlier rounds of talks.

“We are negotiating. However, whenever we engage in dialogue with the United States, they attack again. Nevertheless, we will not abandon the negotiating table and dialogue,” Pezeshkian said, according to statement. He said Iran remained open to dialogue even as the conflict continued.