Iranian Diplomats Expelled From US After Ignoring Order to Leave

Two members of Iran’s delegation to the United Nations General Assembly were removed from the United States after allegedly failing to comply with a State Department order to leave the country, Axios reported, citing a U.S. official.

The State Department had ordered Iran’s entire UN delegation to leave the United States on Monday, September 28, after indirect negotiations between Washington and Tehran stalled. Two diplomats, however, remained in New York after the General Assembly session ended, according to the U.S. official cited by Axios.

U.S. officials later informed Iran’s UN mission that they were aware the two diplomats were still in New York and again demanded that they leave immediately. One left New York on Friday night, while the second departed Saturday morning, the official said. Axios described their removal as an expulsion.

The development followed an earlier order by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio for Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and the wider Iranian delegation to leave New York after negotiations involving Qatari mediators failed to produce a breakthrough. According to Axios, Washington believed progress might still be possible earlier Monday but concluded by late afternoon that the talks had reached a stalemate.

Iran, however, has disputed the U.S. characterization of the departures as an expulsion. Iranian officials said members of the delegation left according to travel arrangements that had been communicated to the U.S. State Department in advance. The Iranian mission also rejected the suggestion that Araghchi or his delegation had been forcibly removed from the country.

The initial U.S. order came as Washington and Tehran struggled to revive negotiations aimed at ending the conflict between the two countries. Talks have focused on issues including the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s nuclear program, sanctions and the conditions for a possible ceasefire. Reuters reported that Iran’s latest proposal included reopening the strategic waterway and resuming nuclear negotiations in exchange for steps by Washington including lifting sanctions and ending its blockade.

The removal of the two diplomats adds to tensions between Washington and Tehran at a time when diplomatic efforts remain fragile and the possibility of renewed military confrontation continues to overshadow negotiations. Qatari mediators have continued efforts to bridge differences between the two sides despite limited progress.