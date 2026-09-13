Iranian Commercial Ship Attacked Near Strait of Hormuz, One Crew Member Killed

An Iranian commercial vessel was struck by a projectile near Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz early Sunday, killing one crew member and injuring three others, Iranian authorities said, in the latest maritime incident to heighten tensions in the strategically vital Gulf waterway.

Hossein Amirteymouri, governor of Qeshm County, said the attack occurred near Hengam Island and the Sheyb Deraz coastal area of Qeshm Island, close to one of the world’s busiest maritime chokepoints for global oil and gas shipments. Iranian state media described the incident as a “terrorist” attack, but officials said the type of projectile and those responsible had not yet been identified.

The British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), which monitors commercial shipping in the region, separately confirmed that a vessel transiting the Strait of Hormuz had been hit by a projectile. The agency did not identify the ship or provide details about the damage or casualties.

The attack comes as shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains under heightened security following months of military confrontation between Iran and the United States. Maritime insurers and shipping companies have warned that repeated attacks on commercial vessels have significantly increased risks for cargo traffic through the Gulf.

Reuters reported that the latest incident has renewed fears over disruptions to global energy supplies, as the Strait of Hormuz remains a critical route for roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil trade. Regional attacks on shipping infrastructure in recent weeks have already pushed crude oil prices higher and prompted additional naval patrols in the Gulf.

The waters surrounding Qeshm and Hengam islands have become increasingly militarized since the escalation of the Iran–U.S. conflict earlier this year. The area has witnessed attacks on commercial vessels, missile launches, drone operations and expanded naval deployments by regional and international forces.

Iran has accused unnamed “enemy” actors of targeting the vessel, while no country or armed group has claimed responsibility for the attack. U.S. military officials had not issued an immediate statement on the incident at the time of publication.

The incident adds to growing concerns that commercial shipping in the Gulf is becoming increasingly vulnerable as regional hostilities continue, despite diplomatic efforts by Gulf states and international mediators to prevent a wider escalation in the Strait of Hormuz.