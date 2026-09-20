Iran Warns US Ships in Indian Ocean Will Be Attacked if War Resumes

Photo/AFP.

Iran has warned that U.S. ships could come under attack if fighting with Washington resumes, as Tehran says it is prepared for a renewed military confrontation while also pursuing diplomatic channels to end the conflict.

Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said Iran would respond to any new U.S. attack with stronger and more extensive strikes. In remarks reported by Iranian diplomatic officials, he warned that U.S. ships could be targeted if they remained in the Indian Ocean if war resumed. However, in an interview with Al Jazeera, Rezaei said Iran’s current military planning was focused on U.S. naval assets from the Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea, adding that targets farther toward the Indian Ocean were beyond Iran’s stated reach.

Rezaei also claimed that Iran had recently test-fired a multi-warhead anti-ship missile near a U.S. vessel or aircraft carrier. He said Tehran had strengthened its military capabilities and was prepared for what he described as a “decisive war.”

The Iranian security chief’s comments came as Tehran and Washington exchanged fresh threats. Reuters reported that Iran’s military warned that any new U.S. attack would trigger sustained retaliation against American bases and interests and said U.S. regional allies would be considered parties to the conflict.

At the same time, Rezaei said Iran had conveyed conditions to Washington through Qatari mediators for ending the war. The demands include an end to the conflict on all fronts, the release of frozen Iranian funds and an end to the U.S. naval blockade, according to Al Jazeera.

The warnings come amid continued tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, a major global energy route. Reuters reported that Iran has maintained a blockade of most shipping through the strait, while the United States has imposed a blockade on Iranian ports, contributing to severe disruption to regional energy exports.

The confrontation has also expanded beyond the immediate U.S.-Iran theater. Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi movement has launched missile and drone attacks against Saudi Arabia, while the group’s recent territorial gains have increased concerns over shipping through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

The United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran on February 28, and an interim ceasefire agreement reached in June later collapsed. Since then, the two sides have remained locked in a prolonged standoff, with military threats continuing alongside efforts by Qatar and other mediators to revive negotiations.