Iran’s army spokesperson warns that renewed US attacks could trigger a stronger response and spread conflict beyond West Asia, amid continuing tensions and diplomatic efforts.

Iran’s army spokesperson has warned that any renewed US attack would trigger an immediate and more extensive response, potentially spreading conflict beyond West Asia.

Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia said the Iranian Armed Forces were updating their database of potential targets and strengthening their military readiness in anticipation of further hostilities.

“If a new military adventure against Iran begins, American facilities, equipment, forces and interests could be targeted wherever they are within the reach of the Iranian Armed Forces,” he said, according to Iran’s Tasnim News Agency.

Akraminia warned that a future conflict could extend beyond the region, adding that Iran’s response would be stronger and broader than its previous military response. He also said the duration and outcome of any renewed confrontation would not be determined by Washington alone.

The remarks were reported by Tasnim on Monday, November 2. They came amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington and renewed diplomatic efforts to prevent another round of fighting.

The warning follows similar remarks by Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, who on October 31 called for an immediate response to any threat against the country, without geographical restrictions. He also directed military commanders to update the list of potential enemy targets, according to Iranian state media.

The Associated Press reported that Khamenei’s statement came as diplomatic efforts continued to prevent a return to full-scale war. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said mediators had been working on a proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, while Tehran maintained that any agreement would depend on Washington addressing its conditions.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported on November 1 that Iran was preparing a more forceful response if the United States resumed large-scale military operations. Citing Iranian officials, the report said military planners were considering a wider range of potential targets, including locations beyond the Middle East.

The latest warnings come against the backdrop of the 40-day conflict between Iran and the United States and Israel, which began on February 28. Although a diplomatic memorandum was signed in June, tensions have continued over security arrangements, the US naval blockade of Iranian ports and navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Regional concerns have also grown. A report published by Iran International on November 3, citing The Wall Street Journal, said several Gulf states had warned Tehran against targeting their infrastructure and were preparing for the possibility of renewed US strikes and Iranian retaliations.