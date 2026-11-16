Iran Warns of Rising Drug Cultivation in Afghanistan

Iran’s anti-narcotics chief, Hossein Zolfaghari.

Iran has warned that drug cultivation in Afghanistan is increasing again, raising concerns over the effectiveness of the nationwide ban and the threat of regional narcotics trafficking.

According to Iran’s Tasnim News Agency, on Monday, November 16, Iran’s anti-narcotics chief, Hossein Zolfaghari, made the remarks during a meeting with Oman’s ambassador to Tehran, Ya’arab bin Qahtan Al Busaidi, on Sunday.

Zolfaghari said drug cultivation in Afghanistan had declined for several years following the ban imposed by the Taliban leader but was now showing signs of a renewed increase. He added that recent United Nations findings also pointed to a significant rise in opium poppy cultivation.

He described drug production and trafficking as a shared international challenge, warning that the threat posed by narcotics could be greater than that of wars.

The warning comes after the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) reported a sharp increase in opium poppy cultivation in Afghanistan in 2026, marking a significant reversal of the decline recorded following the ban.

In its Afghanistan Opium Survey 2026, released in October, UNODC estimated that the area under poppy cultivation had increased to more than 43,000 hectares, compared with approximately 10,000 hectares in 2025. This represents an increase of around 330 percent.

The agency also estimated that opium production had risen nearly fivefold, from approximately 300 tonnes in 2025 to almost 1,500 tonnes in 2026. Despite the increase, cultivation remains substantially below pre-ban levels, when Afghanistan had more than 200,000 hectares under poppy cultivation.

UNODC said cultivation had spread to 16 of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces, five more than the previous year, with the northeastern region accounting for approximately three-quarters of the total cultivated area. Badakhshan has emerged as a major centre of production.

The agency also reported that some farmers were concealing poppy fields among cereal crops and inside walled compounds to avoid detection by authorities. It linked the renewed cultivation partly to worsening economic conditions and the lack of sustainable alternative livelihoods for farming communities.

Reuters reported on October 29 that farmers were increasingly struggling to replace income from opium with legal agricultural products, citing drought, poor returns from alternative crops and limited access to markets and water. The report also highlighted concerns that the economic difficulties facing rural communities could undermine enforcement of the ban.

However, the Taliban authorities have rejected the UN findings, disputing the reported scale of cultivation and maintaining that their counter-narcotics campaign has significantly reduced poppy production. Afghan officials have also cited ongoing eradication operations as evidence of their efforts to enforce the prohibition.

The renewed cultivation has raised concerns among neighbouring countries, particularly Iran and Central Asian states, over the potential expansion of cross-border drug trafficking and the impact on regional security.