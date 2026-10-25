Iranian officials attend a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tehran to discuss economic relations and measures to address export and transport disruptions affecting trade with Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iraq..

Iran is reviewing measures to address transport and logistics disruptions affecting exports to Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iraq, as officials seek to ease difficulties faced by exporters amid wartime conditions.

Hamid Ghanbari, Iran’s deputy foreign minister for economic diplomacy, announced the proposed measures following the 12th meeting of the Economic Relations Coordination Headquarters at the Foreign Ministry on Saturday, according to Iran’s official IRNA news agency.

The meeting focused on trade diplomacy, non-oil exports and ways to address problems facing exporters. Ghanbari said transport and logistics disruptions had prevented some businesses from fulfilling their export commitments on time. Other exporters who had received foreign currency to import raw materials were also unable to complete their imports because of difficulties along transport routes.

Iranian authorities are considering reviewing existing procedures and regulations to help businesses affected by these disruptions. Ghanbari said the proposed arrangements had received approval from the relevant government bodies.

He added that officials had also discussed proposals to address difficulties facing Iranian exporters shipping goods to neighbouring countries, including Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iraq. The proposals are expected to be pursued through negotiations with foreign counterparts and referred to Iranian embassies and consulates for follow-up, he said.

Ghanbari expressed hope that the measures would help maintain Iran’s existing export levels and improve the direction and scale of its exports.

The announcement comes as Iran seeks to address the effects of wartime disruption on trade and supply chains. However, officials have not publicly detailed the specific measures planned for each neighbouring country or when they will be implemented.

Iran is an important regional trading partner for Afghanistan, and disruptions to transport and logistics routes can complicate the movement of goods between the two countries. The proposed diplomatic efforts aim to address export barriers, although their practical impact will depend on the measures adopted and the progress of discussions with neighbouring governments.