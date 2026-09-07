Iran Vows Harsher Response to Any New US Attack, Steps Up Efforts to Counter Sanctions

Iran has pledged to intensify efforts to counter the economic impact of U.S. sanctions while warning Washington that any new military strike would trigger a “more painful” response, as tensions between the two countries continue to escalate despite renewed diplomatic contacts.

Iranian officials issued the warning after weeks of renewed exchanges between U.S. and Iranian forces, with both sides accusing each other of carrying out attacks targeting military assets and strategic infrastructure in and around the Persian Gulf.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran’s parliamentary speaker, said the United States should understand that “the rules of the game have changed,” warning that any attack on Iran’s security or interests would be met with a stronger retaliation.

His remarks came as Tehran signaled it was reinforcing both its military posture and its economic resilience in response to continued U.S. pressure.

Iran strengthens defenses near Strait of Hormuz

Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, announced the establishment of a restricted security zone near the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most strategically important oil transit routes.

The announcement follows renewed U.S. military operations targeting Iranian radar systems, missile launchers and maritime capabilities near the strait. U.S. officials have said the strikes were intended to prevent Iran from rebuilding military infrastructure capable of threatening international shipping.

Iran has accused Washington of escalating the conflict and has vowed to defend its territorial waters and strategic interests in the Gulf.

Alongside its military warnings, Tehran said it is expanding measures to reduce the economic effects of U.S. sanctions, which continue to restrict Iran’s oil exports, banking sector and access to international markets.

The renewed confrontation has complicated diplomatic efforts by regional mediators seeking to de-escalate the conflict. While countries including Qatar, Oman and Pakistan have called for negotiations, no breakthrough has been announced.

The Strait of Hormuz remains at the center of the standoff. Before the latest escalation, roughly one-fifth of the world’s seaborne oil trade passed through the narrow waterway, making any disruption a major concern for global energy markets and maritime security.