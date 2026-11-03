Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf speaking during a parliamentary session, with the Iranian parliament chamber in the background.

Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has said Tehran has sent Washington a “strong and rational” response, adding that responsibility for preventing a new war now rests with the United States.

Ghalibaf, who is also leading Iran’s negotiations with Washington, made the remarks on Tuesday, November 3, during a parliamentary session, according to Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency.

“Regional countries should know that Iran is ready for battle with its finger on the trigger, but it has also given the American side a strong and rational response,” he said. “The ball is now in America’s court to prevent war.”

He warned that any strategic mistake by Washington could draw US forces into another battlefield, while insisting that Iran remained prepared for a possible military confrontation.

The remarks came as diplomatic efforts to end the conflict continued, but fresh military incidents raised concerns about a wider escalation.

Diplomatic efforts face major obstacles

Reuters reported on Tuesday that Iran and the United States remained far from an agreement despite intensified mediation efforts, including talks involving Qatari officials in Tehran over a proposed framework to end the conflict.

A senior Iranian official told Reuters that Tehran wanted its conditions addressed before reopening the Strait of Hormuz and would only discuss nuclear issues at a later stage. Iran has also rejected what it describes as excessive US demands.

The negotiations have focused on ending hostilities, easing restrictions on Iranian ports and restoring navigation through the strategically important waterway, which carries a significant share of global oil shipments.

US Vice President JD Vance said Washington had made progress in indirect negotiations, while Iranian officials maintained that an agreement would depend on the United States meeting Tehran’s conditions.

US strikes reported near Strait of Hormuz

The diplomatic push coincided with reports of fresh US military action against Iranian targets.

The Associated Press reported that the United States carried out limited strikes against Iranian targets near the Strait of Hormuz. A US official said the attacks targeted Iranian forces using surface-to-air missiles against American assets.

Iranian state media reported several explosions on Qeshm Island late Monday, while the semi-official Fars news agency also reported blasts near the coastal city of Bandar Lengeh.

US officials described the strikes as defensive and said they did not represent a return to large-scale military operations. The Wall Street Journal, citing US officials, reported that Washington had also carried out smaller, previously undisclosed strikes against Iranian targets in recent weeks.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, meanwhile, said they had downed a US drone, according to Reuters. The competing military claims have added to uncertainty surrounding the latest incidents.

Strait of Hormuz remains central to negotiations

The Strait of Hormuz has become a central issue in the confrontation, with restrictions on shipping disrupting energy supplies and raising concerns over global oil prices.

Iran has linked the reopening of the waterway to the lifting of the US naval blockade of its ports and an end to hostilities. Washington, meanwhile, has maintained pressure on Tehran while pursuing diplomatic contacts.

The latest developments highlight the difficulty of reaching an agreement as military incidents continue alongside negotiations.

Ghalibaf’s remarks signal that Tehran is seeking to place responsibility for preventing further escalation on Washington, while warning that Iran remains prepared to respond militarily if the confrontation intensifies.