Iran Urges UN Security Council to Condemn US Naval Blockade

Iran has called on the United Nations Security Council to condemn what it described as the United States’ naval blockade, arguing that the measure violates international law and threatens global food security.

Speaking during a UN Security Council meeting on food insecurity and conflict on Wednesday, Gholamhossein Darzi, Iran’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, urged member states to denounce what Tehran called the continued US blockade of Iranian ports and territorial waters.

According to Iran’s state-affiliated Tasnim News Agency, Darzi told the council that the blockade has disrupted Iran’s access to maritime trade and undermined food security by restricting commercial shipping. He urged the Security Council to take action against what Iran described as an unlawful measure.

The Security Council session focused on the relationship between armed conflict, food insecurity and the council’s role in addressing hunger during conflicts. Iran used the meeting to argue that maritime restrictions imposed by the United States have humanitarian and economic consequences beyond the country’s borders.

The appeal comes as tensions between Tehran and Washington remain high following months of military confrontation and increased US economic pressure on Iran. The United States has imposed additional sanctions targeting Iranian individuals, companies and vessels as part of its broader campaign against Tehran.

The naval blockade was imposed after Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz during the recent conflict between the two countries. Washington has said the blockade is intended to restrict Iranian maritime activities while allowing commercial shipping by non-Iranian vessels to continue through the strategic waterway.

Iran has repeatedly described the blockade as illegal and has called for its immediate removal. Iranian officials argue that the measure violates the country’s sovereignty and international law, while US officials maintain it is part of a broader strategy to pressure Tehran and protect maritime navigation in the Gulf.