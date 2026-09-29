Iran Urges UN Action Against US Aggression

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told UN Secretary-General António Guterres that Tehran would continue pursuing what it describes as justice and accountability for alleged war crimes committed by the United States and Israel.

During a meeting with Guterres in New York, Araghchi said the Iranian people would not abandon efforts to hold those responsible and those who planned the alleged crimes accountable. His remarks came as Iran and the United States continued efforts through mediators to find a diplomatic way to end the conflict.

Guterres has urged Iran and the United States to continue diplomatic efforts to end the fighting. The UN chief has welcomed recent mediation efforts aimed at reaching an agreement that could end hostilities and address the crisis surrounding the Strait of Hormuz.

Araghchi has repeatedly accused Washington of abandoning diplomatic commitments. In separate remarks during the UN General Assembly, he said Iran remained committed to international law and diplomacy while accusing the United States of pursuing what Tehran describes as aggression and economic pressure.

The meeting came as indirect U.S.-Iran talks continued through regional mediators. Reuters reported that the latest diplomatic efforts were focused on an amended Iranian proposal that calls for an end to hostilities, the lifting of the U.S. blockade and sanctions-related measures, and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Iran, in return, has indicated willingness to resume discussions over its nuclear program.

The conflict, which began in late February with U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran, has caused thousands of deaths and severely disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global energy supplies. Previous ceasefire arrangements in April and June also broke down, leaving diplomatic efforts facing significant obstacles.

Iran’s allegations of war crimes remain claims by Tehran. The United States and Israel have rejected Iranian accusations and have described their military actions as targeting Iranian military capabilities and threats. The latest diplomatic contacts indicate that, despite the sharp rhetoric, negotiations remain one of the channels being pursued to end the conflict.