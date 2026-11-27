Two oil tankers struck naval mines in Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy has claimed that two oil tankers struck naval mines and caught fire while attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz through routes Tehran considers unauthorized.

Iranian state broadcaster IRIB reported early Saturday, November 28, that the IRGC Navy’s public relations office said one tanker was struck near the entrance to Oman’s Khasab port, while the other hit a mine along the eastern route of the Strait of Hormuz.

The IRGC Navy alleged that both vessels had switched off their navigation systems to avoid detection and were attempting to use a southern shipping route that Iranian authorities consider prohibited. The force did not identify the tankers, disclose their flags or provide details about possible casualties.

The latest announcement follows similar claims by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards in recent weeks. On November 26, Reuters reported that the IRGC had said two tankers exploded and caught fire after striking naval mines north of Khasab while attempting to use an unauthorized route. One of the vessels was reportedly carrying more than two million barrels of crude oil, according to the Guards.

Independent maritime reports have also documented attacks on commercial vessels in the area, although they have not necessarily confirmed Iran’s claims about naval mines. On November 21, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that a tanker had been struck by an unidentified projectile near Khasab, Oman. A second incident involving another tanker was also reported, with no casualties confirmed at the time.

Reuters said it could not independently verify Iran’s account or establish whether the incidents reported by UKMTO involved the same vessels described by Iranian authorities.

The reports come amid escalating tensions between Tehran and Washington over control of the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic shipping corridor connecting the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman. The waterway is one of the world’s most important energy routes, carrying a substantial share of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments.

Iran has repeatedly warned commercial vessels against using routes it considers unauthorized and insisted that ships coordinate their passage with Iranian authorities. The restrictions and reported attacks have disrupted maritime traffic and raised concerns about the security of international energy supplies.