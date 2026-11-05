An oil tanker engulfed in flames in the Strait of Hormuz, with thick black smoke rising above the vessel.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Thursday that two oil tankers and a tugboat caught fire in separate incidents in the Strait of Hormuz after attempting to use routes it described as unauthorized.

In a statement carried by Iranian state media, the IRGC said one tanker struck a naval mine while attempting to cross a passage south of the strait. In a separate incident, another supertanker caught fire while leaving a route in the eastern part of the waterway. A tugboat that approached the second vessel to help extinguish the blaze also caught fire.

The IRGC did not identify the vessels, specify their flags or report whether any crew members were injured. The claims had not been independently verified, and no immediate confirmation from maritime authorities or the vessels’ operators was reported.

The incidents come amid heightened tensions over control of the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic shipping corridor linking the Gulf to international markets. The waterway handles roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply, making disruptions there a major concern for energy markets and commercial shipping.

Iran has imposed restrictions on vessels seeking to pass through the strait and has said ships using routes it considers unauthorized could face enforcement action. In recent days, the IRGC has reported other incidents involving tankers and alleged mine strikes, while maritime security concerns have continued to affect shipping in the region.

The latest reports add to uncertainty over the safety of commercial vessels transiting the waterway, as the conflict involving Iran and the United States continues to put pressure on regional security and global energy supplies.