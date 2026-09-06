Iran Tanker Explosion Kills 11 After Fire Spreads to Vehicles on Highway

At least 11 people were killed after a fuel tanker caught fire on a highway in western Iran, with flames spreading to several nearby vehicles in one of the country’s deadliest road accidents in recent months, Iranian state media reported.

The explosion occurred on the Hamadan–Sanandaj highway in Iran’s Kurdistan Province on Saturday, September 5, according to the state-run IRNA news agency. The tanker, which was carrying fuel, caught fire before the blaze rapidly spread to vehicles traveling nearby.

IRNA reported that 11 people were killed in the incident, while several others were injured. Emergency crews and firefighters responded to the scene, extinguished the fire and carried out rescue operations before reopening parts of the highway.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the explosion and subsequent fire. Officials have not yet released the identities of the victims or confirmed the number of vehicles damaged in the blaze.

The accident caused major traffic disruptions on the busy route linking Hamadan and Sanandaj, a key highway connecting western Iran with neighboring provinces. Images from the scene showed multiple vehicles engulfed in flames as thick smoke rose from the crash site.

Road accidents involving fuel tankers are particularly dangerous because highly flammable cargo can trigger explosions and rapidly spread fire to nearby vehicles. Emergency responders said the intensity of the blaze complicated rescue efforts and increased the number of casualties.

Iran continues to record one of the highest rates of road fatalities in the region. Authorities have repeatedly cited speeding, aging transport infrastructure, heavy freight traffic and safety violations as major contributors to deadly crashes on the country’s highways.