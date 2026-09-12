Iran State TV Orders Historical Series Claiming Herat Was Separated From Iran

Iran’s state broadcaster has commissioned a 37-episode historical television series portraying the separation of Herat from Iran, reviving a politically sensitive narrative that has drawn criticism from historians and renewed concerns in Afghanistan over competing historical claims.

The series, titled Land of Simorgh (Sarzameen-e Simorgh), has been commissioned by Simafilm, the drama production arm of Iran’s state broadcaster (IRIB), and will be directed by television filmmaker Mohammadreza Varzi. According to Iranian media, the production will present what it describes as an Iranian account of the events that led to the separation of Herat and the formation of modern Afghanistan.

British agents at the center of the story

Iranian media outlets that published the series synopsis said the story follows two British officers, Henry Pottinger and Eldred Pottinger, who are sent from Calcutta to Herat by the East India Company during the 19th century.

According to the synopsis, the officers attempt to persuade Kamran Mirza, the ruler of Herat, to rebel against the Iranian central government and facilitate the separation of territories described in the series as present-day Afghanistan from Iran.

The storyline reflects a long-standing narrative promoted by some Iranian historians that British colonial policy played a decisive role in preventing Qajar Iran from retaining control over Herat.

Project sparks criticism inside Iran

Iranian newspaper Hamshahri described Land of Simorgh as Mohammadreza Varzi’s latest historical production.

However, Nobonyad Iran, another Iranian publication, criticized the project and questioned the decision to entrust it to Varzi. The newspaper said the history of Herat and eastern Iran is one of the country’s most sensitive historical subjects and argued that the director’s previous historical dramas had been criticized for historical inaccuracies, selective storytelling and controversial portrayals of historical figures.

The criticism highlights an ongoing debate inside Iran over how historical events should be represented in state-funded television productions.

Herat remains a sensitive historical issue

Herat was part of successive Persian empires for centuries before becoming part of Afghanistan in the 19th century after wars between Qajar Iran, Afghanistan and the British Empire.

Most contemporary historians describe the separation of Herat as the result of a complex geopolitical struggle involving the Anglo-Persian War of 1856–57 and the Treaty of Paris, which required Iran to withdraw its claims over Herat and recognize Afghanistan’s independence from Persian control.

Afghanistan and Iran maintain diplomatic relations, but historical narratives surrounding Herat have periodically generated controversy, particularly when political figures or media in either country question modern borders or historical sovereignty.

Afghanistan’s historians reject revisionist narratives

Afghan historians have consistently rejected claims that Herat’s incorporation into Afghanistan was an illegitimate separation from Iran, arguing that the country’s internationally recognized borders were established through historical treaties and later accepted under international law.

Analysts say state-sponsored productions that frame Afghanistan’s formation primarily through the lens of territorial loss risk fueling nationalist narratives and complicating already sensitive historical discussions between the two neighboring countries.

The announcement comes as cultural and historical issues have become increasingly prominent in Iranian state media, with several recent productions revisiting the Qajar era and Iran’s historical conflicts with Britain and other regional powers.