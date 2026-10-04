Iran Says Strait of Hormuz Will Not Reopen Until US Meets Seven Conditions

Iran will not reopen the Strait of Hormuz until the United States meets seven conditions outlined in a June interim agreement between Tehran and Washington, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf said Sunday.

Ghalibaf said the United States had recently sent proposals to Tehran through a mediator but warned that Iran would not accept what he described as delays or unilateral demands. He said Iran’s position was “clear and firm” and that the country would continue pursuing diplomacy while maintaining military readiness.

The statement came days after Tehran received an official U.S. response to its latest proposal for ending the conflict. Iranian officials have not disclosed the full contents of Washington’s response. The two sides have continued indirect discussions through regional mediators, including Qatar and Pakistan.

The seven conditions referenced by Ghalibaf are based on the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, an interim agreement reached between Iran and the United States in June. Earlier Reuters reporting said Iranian conditions have included lifting the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports, removing oil sanctions, releasing frozen Iranian assets and ending U.S. threats and military operations against Iran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi separately said Sunday that Tehran’s latest proposal could allow the Strait of Hormuz to reopen within seven days if Washington accepts Iran’s conditions. He said Iran preferred a diplomatic solution but was prepared to respond if the United States resumed military action.

The dispute over the waterway has become a central issue in the broader U.S.-Iran conflict. The Strait of Hormuz is a major route for global energy shipments, and efforts to restore safe commercial navigation have been complicated by military confrontations, sanctions and the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports. AP reported that mediators are continuing efforts to broker an arrangement that would reopen the strait while addressing the blockade and sanctions.

Under a proposal discussed by mediators, the strait could be reopened first, followed by the lifting of the U.S. blockade and sanctions, while Washington is seeking Iranian commitments on nuclear issues, including access for international inspectors. The June memorandum had envisaged negotiations on broader issues over a 60-day period, but the agreement later collapsed.

The latest statements suggest that reopening the Strait of Hormuz remains closely tied to the wider diplomatic dispute between Tehran and Washington. With both sides maintaining pressure while mediators pursue a negotiated settlement, the future of the waterway remains uncertain and could continue to affect regional security and global energy markets.