Iran Says It Struck 10 US Vessels Near Strait of Hormuz

Iran said Wednesday it attacked 10 vessels near the Strait of Hormuz after accusing the United States of sinking five Iranian oil tankers, marking a sharp escalation in the latest phase of the military confrontation between Tehran and Washington.

According to Reuters, the latest attacks have pushed global oil prices sharply higher, with Brent crude briefly rising above $100 per barrel for the first time since July as concerns over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz intensified.

Iranian officials said the attacks targeted commercial and military-linked vessels operating near the strategic waterway. At least one sailor aboard a tanker was reported killed, while another remains missing, according to initial reports cited by Reuters.

Iran also announced that it had launched ballistic missiles toward a military base in Jordan used by U.S. forces, expanding the geographic scope of the conflict beyond the Persian Gulf.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it would soon publish a new and significantly larger restricted maritime zone in regional waters, extending eastward to Chabahar, near Iran’s border with Pakistan. Iranian officials described the planned zone as part of new security measures in response to U.S. military operations.

The latest escalation follows nearly a month of relative calm after fighting subsided at the end of August. In recent days, the United States has carried out strikes against Iranian military positions, naval infrastructure and energy-related facilities, while Iran has responded with missile, drone and maritime attacks targeting U.S. interests and regional shipping routes.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most strategically important oil chokepoints, with a significant share of global crude exports passing through the narrow waterway. Any disruption to shipping in the strait has immediate implications for international energy markets and global supply chains.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres urged all parties to exercise “maximum restraint” and avoid further destabilizing the Strait of Hormuz and surrounding regions, warning that continued escalation could threaten regional stability and global economic security.