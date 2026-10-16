Iran Says It Provides Temporary Residency to 10,000 Former Afghan Military Personnel

Iran has provided temporary protection to nearly 10,000 former Afghan government military personnel, an Iranian official said during a meeting with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Barham Salih in Geneva, as Tehran called for greater international support for refugees.

Nader Yarahmadi, head of Iran’s Centre for Foreign Nationals and Immigrants Affairs at the Interior Ministry, said Iran currently hosts around 770,000 registered refugees. He warned that declining international assistance and reduced health insurance coverage for vulnerable refugees were making it more difficult to maintain services. The figures were reported by Iran’s Mizan News Agency.

Yarahmadi also said Iran had issued residency documents to approximately 110,000 women who head households, without specifying their nationalities. He called for predictable financial assistance and a fairer distribution of responsibility among refugee-hosting countries and the international community.

The Iranian official said sustainable returns depend on suitable conditions in countries of origin, regional cooperation and adequate resources. Salih, according to the Iranian report, thanked Iran for hosting refugees over several decades and stressed the importance of continued engagement with Afghanistan and regional countries.

The claims come amid continued pressure on Afghans living in Iran. UNHCR data show that 492,300 Afghans were forcibly deported from Iran between January 1 and October 3, 2026, while total returns from Iran during that period reached 581,600, including people who returned voluntarily.

UNHCR’s country information identifies approximately 770,000 registered refugees in Iran, most of them Afghans. The agency has also warned that funding shortages and tighter documentation requirements are putting pressure on refugees’ access to healthcare and other essential services.

Iran has hosted Afghan refugees for decades, including people who fled conflict and persecution. However, the continued deportation of Afghans, including people who may face protection risks if returned, has intensified concerns about the safety and sustainability of returns to Afghanistan.