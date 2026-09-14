Iran Says IRGC Shoots Down Drone With New Air Defense System

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Monday that it intercepted and destroyed an MQ-1 drone over the Strait of Hormuz, as military tensions between Tehran and Washington continue to escalate.

The IRGC said the drone was detected and brought down using a newly deployed air-defense system, according to Iran’s Tasnim news agency. Iranian authorities did not initially provide further details about the operation or confirm the ownership of the aircraft.

Iranian media have described the aircraft as an American MQ-1 Predator drone, but the claim has not been independently verified. The MQ-1 is a remotely piloted aircraft used primarily for surveillance and reconnaissance, with earlier variants also capable of carrying weapons.

The reported incident comes amid renewed military tensions between Iran and the United States, with attacks and counterattacks reported across the region in recent days.

The Strait of Hormuz has become a major flashpoint in the conflict because it is a critical route for global energy shipments. Reuters reported Monday that shipping traffic through the waterway remained significantly below normal levels amid heightened security concerns, while attacks on regional energy infrastructure have added further pressure to global oil markets.

The latest reported drone incident adds to a series of military and maritime confrontations in and around the Gulf. Authorities have not provided details of possible casualties or damage resulting from the reported interception.

The IRGC’s claim comes as efforts to ease tensions around the Strait of Hormuz face setbacks. A planned regional meeting involving Iran and Gulf Arab states in Oman was postponed, while concerns over attacks on shipping and energy infrastructure continue to grow.