Iran Says International Flights Continue Despite New US Sanctions

Chief Execute of Iran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport says international air traffic remains operational despite a new round of US sanctions targeting the country’s aviation sector, insisting that flights continue to dozens of international destinations.

Ramin Kashef Azar, chief executive of Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran, said Iran’s airlines remain active despite the sanctions imposed by Washington. According to Iranian state media, he said international flights are currently operating to more than 30 destinations and that airport operations have not been disrupted.

Kashef Azar said that on September 23, the day the latest US sanctions took effect the airport successfully handled 60 international flights, describing the operation as evidence that Iran’s aviation network continues to function despite mounting restrictions.

The remarks came after the US Treasury Department expanded sanctions on Iran’s civil aviation industry earlier this month, designating 27 airlines and aviation-related entities. The sanctions targeted several Iranian carriers that had not previously been sanctioned, accusing them of supporting Iran’s military and logistics operations through aircraft, cargo services and aviation infrastructure.

The latest measures are part of Washington’s broader sanctions campaign against Iran, which has intensified alongside renewed military tensions between the two countries. US officials say the sanctions are intended to restrict Iran’s ability to finance military activities and procure aviation equipment through commercial airlines.

The sanctions have also affected regional air travel. Several international airlines have suspended or reduced flights to Iran in recent weeks, citing security concerns and operational risks. Airlines from the United Arab Emirates and Oman have temporarily halted services to and from Iran, while other regional carriers have adjusted flight routes to avoid Iranian airspace.

Despite those suspensions, Iranian officials say domestic and international airport operations continue under heightened security measures and that flights are being rerouted where necessary to maintain connectivity.

Iran’s aviation industry has operated under US sanctions for years, limiting access to new aircraft, spare parts and maintenance services. Iranian airlines have relied on aging fleets, alternative procurement channels and regional partnerships to keep aircraft in service.

The renewed sanctions add further pressure to Iran’s civil aviation sector at a time when regional conflict and airspace restrictions have already disrupted commercial flights across parts of the Middle East.